SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,633 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,475,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

NYSE VMW traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 487,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.29. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

