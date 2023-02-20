SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Golar LNG by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Golar LNG stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

