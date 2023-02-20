Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seagen from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.53. 1,764,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.