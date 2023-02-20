Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

SGEN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

