Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $160.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.53. 1,764,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.74.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2,782.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

