Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has $175.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $138.74. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

