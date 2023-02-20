Secret (SIE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,917.79

Secret (SIE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $46,917.79 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 105.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00228833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00105112 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00055896 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00057388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00822448 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51,203.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.