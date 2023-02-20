Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.77.

NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 1,437,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $75.76. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

