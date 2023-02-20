Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $58.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $53.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 1,437,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $75.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.