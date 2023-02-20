ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $207.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

ShockWave Medical stock traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,248. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.97.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,214 shares of company stock worth $6,222,880. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.