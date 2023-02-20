ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $247.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.22.

ShockWave Medical stock traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.97. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,880. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,596,000 after buying an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after buying an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

