Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

About Shopify

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

