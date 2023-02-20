Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.
NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
