Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 26,415,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

