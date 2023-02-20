SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $157.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SITE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 515,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $184.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.80. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

