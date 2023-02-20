Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 2.7% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $32,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,403. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Articles

