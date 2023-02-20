SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) versus Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) Head-To-Head Comparison

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SomaLogic and Affinity Energy and Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

SomaLogic presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 245.20%. Given SomaLogic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Affinity Energy and Health.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 6.94 -$87.55 million ($0.46) -6.72 Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares SomaLogic and Affinity Energy and Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Affinity Energy and Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SomaLogic.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Affinity Energy and Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -81.72% -18.23% -15.92% Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, meaning that its share price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Affinity Energy and Health

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

