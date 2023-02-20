Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$41.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.33.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TSE TOY opened at C$37.38 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$51.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,907.21. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

