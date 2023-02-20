Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:STBX) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 20th

Starbox Group’s (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 20th. Starbox Group had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Starbox Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Starbox Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STBX opened at $2.92 on Monday. Starbox Group has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85.

Institutional Trading of Starbox Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Starbox Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

