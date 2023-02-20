Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,204 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

