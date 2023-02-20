Stargate Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $150.77 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $150.77 million and $80.20 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 58.1% against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

