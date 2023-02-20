Status 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.33 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Status has a total market cap of $121.91 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00021234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003950 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00215182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,826.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,818,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

