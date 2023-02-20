Steem Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $101.62 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,312.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00403046 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013725 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00092659 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00675214 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00562920 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00174371 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,351,892 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
