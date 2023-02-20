Stephens Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $117.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

WAB traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,404,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

