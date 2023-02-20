Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.40.
CareDx Stock Performance
CDNA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,170. The stock has a market cap of $835.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. CareDx has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in CareDx by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareDx (CDNA)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.