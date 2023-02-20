Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.40.

CDNA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,170. The stock has a market cap of $835.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. CareDx has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $447,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in CareDx by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

