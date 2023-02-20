Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.
Guardant Health Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 4,645,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,242. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.86.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
