StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

