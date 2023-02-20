StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %
Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.61.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
