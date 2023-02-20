StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Further Reading

