StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their target price on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

