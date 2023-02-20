StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

