StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.