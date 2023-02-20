StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

