StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of SALM opened at $1.33 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

