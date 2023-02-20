StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Shares of SALM opened at $1.33 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
