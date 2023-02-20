StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHO stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

