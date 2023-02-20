StockNews.com Downgrades Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to Hold

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.75. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,899,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

