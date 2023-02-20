StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.3 %

RAVE opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.

In other news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

