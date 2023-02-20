StockNews.com Lowers CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXWGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

CoreCivic Trading Down 3.9 %

CXW opened at $10.56 on Friday. CoreCivic has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,457.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $311,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 38.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 121,091 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Stories

