StockNews.com Lowers CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

CoreCivic Trading Down 3.9 %

CXW opened at $10.56 on Friday. CoreCivic has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,457.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $311,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 38.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 121,091 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Stories

