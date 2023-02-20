StockNews.com Lowers First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCF stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.00. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, CEO T Michael Price purchased 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading

