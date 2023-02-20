StockNews.com Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $873.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $820.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $781.52. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.