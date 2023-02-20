Strauss Group (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Strauss Group (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Strauss Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Strauss Group stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Strauss Group has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $29.50.
About Strauss Group
