Strauss Group (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Strauss Group (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Strauss Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Strauss Group stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Strauss Group has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

About Strauss Group

Strauss Group Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a variety of branded food and beverage products. It operates the following operating segment: Health and Wellness; Fun and Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips and Spreads; Water; and Other.

