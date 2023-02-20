Suku (SUKU) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.33 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and approximately $787,655.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suku has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

