Summit Materials’ (SUM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

