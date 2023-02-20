Summit Materials’ (SUM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.
NYSE:SUM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $35.77.
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
