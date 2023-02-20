SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of SSY opened at $1.05 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.