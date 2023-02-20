Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $52.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 240,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,064. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Stories

