Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $601.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCMWY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Stock Performance

SCMWY opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.