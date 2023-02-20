Syneos Health’s (SYNH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYNH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

SYNH traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,827. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.65. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

