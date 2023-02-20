Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
