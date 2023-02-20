Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.