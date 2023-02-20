Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 4.9% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $530.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.48 and its 200 day moving average is $443.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

