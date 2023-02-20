Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Telecom Argentina Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.85.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
