Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

