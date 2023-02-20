Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.69. 1,473,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 270,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

