Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.4% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 744,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,893,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $475.63 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

